Betty Jane Moynahan Obituary
Betty Jane Moynahan passed from this life on March 25, 2019. She was born to the late Charles Wesley and Elsie Elizabeth Wetmore in Omaha, NE. Betty was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 61 years, Matthew E. Moynahan, her son, Michael M. Moynahan, and grandson, Shawn E. Choate. Betty leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter, Wendy Marmont, her granddaughter, Courtney Brabec, and great-grandson Corporal Braden T. Kooiman.Betty was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Interment Oakwood Memorial Park, Chatsworth, CA.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019
