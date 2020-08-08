1/
August 23, 1934 - August 2, 2020 Born in Long Beach, CA to Leo & Carmine Phoenix. Betty spent her entire life in LB except for a brief time in Big Sur during her 2nd marriage with Don Prokopowich. Her first marriage ended in 1954 from Ken Sowder. The real love of her life came in her mature years with Bob Zeyen (BZ). They never married but were life partners until his passing in 2010. Betty worked for Dr. Lun Hom for more than 30 yrs. going from ins. billing to office manager. The Jazz world has lost a super fan. Betty could be seen most Sun. for live jazz at The Lighthouse in Hermosa Beach. Music was her passion ever since working in a record shop during high school. Gardening and home ownership kept her busy in retirement. She is survived by half brother, David A. Phoenix and 2 nephews, 1 niece. Betty never had children, but did contribute to Humane Society and Indian Children Home. She was a free spirit. Find peace in knowing she is with BZ now and forever.

Published in Los Angeles Times from Aug. 8 to Aug. 12, 2020.
