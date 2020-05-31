June 10, 1924 - May 7 ,2020 Betty Richardson passed away peacefully on May 7, 2020 surrounded by family in La Jolla, CA. This force of nature was born in Paso Robles, CA, to Greek parents and moved to Los Angeles to attend USC. There, she was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha and graduated with honors from the School of Music after which she remained a steadfast Trojan.She taught elementary school for many years, was a long-tenured docent at The Getty Museum, worked for the Ahmanson Foundation for 25 years and was an active member of the Philharmonic Association. Betty was a true lover of the arts and will be sorely missed.She is preceded by her husband John Mead Richardson and survived by her daughter Jana Dexheimer, a son, grandson Sean Dexheimer, and sister Mary Ann Tison, niece and nephew.Memorial service will follow in the fall. Donations can be sent in lieu of flowers to St. James By-the-Sea Episcopal Church – Organ Fund, 743 Prospect St., La Jolla CA. 92037



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store