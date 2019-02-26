November 3, 1934 - February 19, 2019 Betty Jean Connor Latronica Hixon passed away peacefully at her home Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 3:09 pm. Her husband of 34 years, Jim Hixon, was by her side. She was 84. Betty was born in Mobile, Alabama. Her family moved to New York City and resided there until the untimely passing of her father, a shipyard worker. Her family relocated to Youngstown, Ohio, where Betty lived until she met and married Raymond Latronica in 1955. They moved to the Los Angeles in 1955 and purchased a home in Norwalk where they raised their three children. Betty worked for Thrifty Drug Stores for 25 years and was grateful for and proud of her union affiliation. She was a fun-loving, dynamic personality who taught ballroom dancing in the '50s and '60s and enjoyed dancing many years thereafter. She enjoyed beach outings, golfing and organizing golf tournaments. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Raymond, sister Linda Campbell, brother, Roy Case, daughter-in-law Terri Latronica, and son Ollie Latronica. She leaves behind her loving husband Jim Hixon, sister Marie Bevis, daughter Allison Minugh, Ph.D., son Patrick Latronica, 6 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She will be remembered at a private ceremony with her family and close friends. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019