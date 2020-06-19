December 23, 1926 - June 11, 2020 Betty Jean O'Connor of Mission Hills passed peacefully at home on Thursday, June 11th, surrounded by loved ones. She was born & raised in Kansas City & moved to California as a young woman. She married the late Harvey O'Connor in 1956, and gave birth to her late son Kevin O'Connor in 1959. She worked for Lockheed Martin for more than 30 years, & continued her commitment to the company in retirement with her many years of editing the Star Dusters Newsletter. She is survived by her granddaughter, her great-granddaughter, & countless nieces & nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to City of Hope.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store