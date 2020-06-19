Betty Jean O'Connor
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
December 23, 1926 - June 11, 2020 Betty Jean O'Connor of Mission Hills passed peacefully at home on Thursday, June 11th, surrounded by loved ones. She was born & raised in Kansas City & moved to California as a young woman. She married the late Harvey O'Connor in 1956, and gave birth to her late son Kevin O'Connor in 1959. She worked for Lockheed Martin for more than 30 years, & continued her commitment to the company in retirement with her many years of editing the Star Dusters Newsletter. She is survived by her granddaughter, her great-granddaughter, & countless nieces & nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to City of Hope.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved