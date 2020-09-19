October 17, 1928 - September 8, 2020 Betty Louise Mathena McKenzie, 91, passed 9-8-20 holding loved ones in her Mission Viejo home of 53 yrs. She was born on a farm in Kansas, IN and was raised in Franklin, IN. Betty loved to read, learn and share. She graduated Franklin High then Franklin College, a Delta Zeta, and met her husband BL "Mac" McKenzie, marrying in New Hampshire after graduation in 1950. They loved to travel and both became elementary school teachers, well tenured by '67 when they moved Douglas and Melinda to MV. Travelling continued. They both retired in the mid-80s and travelled even more. They became grandparents in '91 and '92. Mac passed in '97, a 46-yr marriage, but Betty wasn't done. She worked as a secretary to an attorney, was a hospital care worker, helped the library found its genealogy dept, researched her family to 1661, joined the DAR and supported Williamsburg and the Lakota tribes, studies she taught and loved to share. She travelled to Europe, played Bridge like crazy, loved her friends, and taught all us kids to read by age 3. A loving, amazing woman, Betty's a role model to us all: love and be loved. She is interred in El Toro Memorial Park next to Mac. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.



