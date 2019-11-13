|
Her smile could light up a room and her laughter and loving ways eased many a heart over her long and happy life. Betty Lee Geller Roman, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, died peacefully in Redlands on November 9, 2019 from complications of dementia. Born on June 22, 1927 in Creston, Iowa to William Geller and Edith Bloch, the family followed her older brothers Marshall and Jerry to California in the forties. She met her husband Al Roman through his cousin, a sorority sister at USC, in 1947, and they were married from July 1948 until his death in 2008. She is survived by sons Bill (Hilary), of San Jose; Michael, of Oakland, and Randy (Kim) of Redlands; grandchildren Evan, Elizabeth Koehler (Geoff), Shelby Holton (Nigel), Josh (Yula), and Vanessa (Gavin Lurie); and great-grandchildren Dean and Kensley Holton and Liam and Charlie Koehler. Betty worked at her mother's "Ready-to-Wear" dress shop outside the gates of Paramount Studios in Hollywood during the fifties; helped Al with Roman Foods, their market in Los Angeles; and counseled patients at Planned Parenthood in Canoga Park for 12 years during the eighties and early nineties. After moving to San Diego in 1993, Betty's circle of friends widened and she enjoyed playing Mahjong and Pan, taking Tai Chi lessons, and meeting her pals at Starbucks for laughter and conversation. She moved to Mission Commons in Redlands, and in her last 18 months, spread sunshine among the residents and caregivers there, who loved and appreciated her warmth and humor. A graveside gathering will take place at El Camino Memorial Cemetery in San Diego on Thursday, November 14 at 12:00.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Nov. 13, 2019