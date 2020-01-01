|
August 26, 2016 - September 21, 2019 "Betsy doll, the instant I saw you I knew there would be no other girl than you. You died peacefully at the age of 103, while holding my hand. You were a staunch advocate for children, animals and human rights. You were respected and admired for your moral fearlessness by all who knew you. I won't forget you twice being arrested for leafleting for civil rights, and always standing up against injustice. Betsy doll, wherever you are, in the heavens or on a star, that's where I want to be with you. For 80 years I've held your hand, our fingers tightly enjoined. Betsy doll, I love you."Betty (Goldmintz) Markoff leaves a tremendously loving family including husband Morrie Markoff, age 105, children Judith Markoff Hansen (Raymond) and Steven Markoff (Jadwiga Zabawska), grandchildren Chris Markoff (Joanna), Jeannie Gorman, Ellen Chestnut, Thomas Markoff, and Emily Markoff, and great-grandchildren Aidan and Josh Chestnut, and Michael Markoff. Also, in NYC, is her beloved brother Don Price (Wilkie Pretorius). A family memorial is planned.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 1 to Jan. 5, 2020