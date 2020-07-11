1/1
Betty McCahon
June 25, 1923 - July 10, 2020 A TRUE BETTY Born in Deadwood, SD to Geneva Slater & Clarence F Schultz, Betty's father died when she was 5. Her mother remarried Lloyd Riggins & moved to Lincoln NE. Betty showed early theatrical talent (she even tap danced on the radio!) acting in school plays & earning a Univ. of Nebraska Theater degree. She supported the war effort in Washington DC as part of the secretarial pool. Betty joined the legendary Barter Theater & starred in dozens of productions, later pursuing her acting career in NYC & working as a top fashion model. On an auditions she met film director Robert McCahon. They married in 1952, had 3 children & moved to Connecticut. In 1974 the family settled in Malibu until a wildfire destroyed their home. Betty's beloved husband died in 1984 & she moved to Westlake Village to be near family. She is survived by 3 children, Margo Montgomery, Jennifer Hughes & Thomas McCahon , 7 grandchildren & 5 great-grandchildren. Betty just celebrated her 97th birthday!

Published in Los Angeles Times from Jul. 11 to Jul. 13, 2020.
