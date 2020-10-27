1/
Betty Nan Levenstein
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
August 21, 1930 - October 24, 2020 Born Chicago IL. Aug. 21, 1930, Died Los Angeles CA. Oct. 24, 2020Beloved daughter to Joseph and Lillian Greenberg, loyal sister to Howard, devoted wife to Edward for 52 years, cherished mother to Judy Metoyer and husband Phil, and Kenny Levenstein and wife Diana, loving and giving grandmother to Angela, Joshua, Brandon with wife Jessica, and Justin. Great grandmother to Lucy. Companion for 16 years to Alvin Kasselman. Dear friend to so many.She was an accomplished pianist and philanthropist of the musical arts. Her high roller status in Las Vegas was legendary. She worked as the office administrator for the America Chemical Society for many years. She will be missed by all who's lives she touched. Services will be held privately due to Covid 19 restrictions at Mount Sinai Memorial Park-Hollywood Hills on Wednesday Oct. 28, 2020 at 12:00 PM.In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association.www.alz.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times on Oct. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved