August 21, 1930 - October 24, 2020 Born Chicago IL. Aug. 21, 1930, Died Los Angeles CA. Oct. 24, 2020Beloved daughter to Joseph and Lillian Greenberg, loyal sister to Howard, devoted wife to Edward for 52 years, cherished mother to Judy Metoyer and husband Phil, and Kenny Levenstein and wife Diana, loving and giving grandmother to Angela, Joshua, Brandon with wife Jessica, and Justin. Great grandmother to Lucy. Companion for 16 years to Alvin Kasselman. Dear friend to so many.She was an accomplished pianist and philanthropist of the musical arts. Her high roller status in Las Vegas was legendary. She worked as the office administrator for the America Chemical Society for many years. She will be missed by all who's lives she touched. Services will be held privately due to Covid 19 restrictions at Mount Sinai Memorial Park-Hollywood Hills on Wednesday Oct. 28, 2020 at 12:00 PM.In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association.www.alz.org