August 4, 1921 - February 16, 2020 Betty was a lifelong Angeleno, Little Balboa Island lover and kind heart. She is survived by her sister Joanne Padden, nieces Marianne, Lisa Padden Cipiti (Nick), Carrie Padden, and Katie Padden Morris (Ned), nephews Jim Padden (Marena) and Michael Padden (Denise), and 12 great-nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother James A. Padden. A funeral mass will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, February 29, 2020 at 9:00 in the morning. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Carmelite Sisters of the Most Sacred Heart of Los Angeles, Marycrest Manor, 10664 St. James Dr., Culver City, CA 90230.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 25, 2020