Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Padden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Padden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Padden Obituary
August 4, 1921 - February 16, 2020 Betty was a lifelong Angeleno, Little Balboa Island lover and kind heart. She is survived by her sister Joanne Padden, nieces Marianne, Lisa Padden Cipiti (Nick), Carrie Padden, and Katie Padden Morris (Ned), nephews Jim Padden (Marena) and Michael Padden (Denise), and 12 great-nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother James A. Padden. A funeral mass will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, February 29, 2020 at 9:00 in the morning. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Carmelite Sisters of the Most Sacred Heart of Los Angeles, Marycrest Manor, 10664 St. James Dr., Culver City, CA 90230.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -