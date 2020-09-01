Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Betty's life story with friends and family

Share Betty's life story with friends and family

Sunrise: April 7, 1922 Sunset: August 27, 2020Beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend.Survived by children Robert Rocky Star (Annette), Linda Star (Bill Levy) and Richard Star.Grandchildren, Eddie (Rachel), Scott (Vanita), Ben (Cherryl), Eric and Ryan (Chrissy).Great grandchildren: Ethan, Laney, Gwen, Malina, Trevor, Tyler and Tanner.World class bridge player, volunteer, fashionista and traveler. Loving, smart, feisty, strong and resilient.Private ceremony due to Covid-19. May her memory be a blessing.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store