Sunrise: April 7, 1922 Sunset: August 27, 2020Beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend.Survived by children Robert Rocky Star (Annette), Linda Star (Bill Levy) and Richard Star.Grandchildren, Eddie (Rachel), Scott (Vanita), Ben (Cherryl), Eric and Ryan (Chrissy).Great grandchildren: Ethan, Laney, Gwen, Malina, Trevor, Tyler and Tanner.World class bridge player, volunteer, fashionista and traveler. Loving, smart, feisty, strong and resilient.Private ceremony due to Covid-19. May her memory be a blessing.
Published in Los Angeles Times from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.