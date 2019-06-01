Resources More Obituaries for Betty Strauss Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Betty Strauss

Obituary Condolences Flowers March 30, 1926 - April 18, 2019 Betty Elliott Field Strauss was born in Long Beach, California, to Walter and Aileen Elliott. She and her brother Dan Elliott grew up in Long Beach and spent time in Newport Beach during the summers. She graduated from Stanford University in 1947, having majored in Psychology and fun. After graduation, she returned to Southern California where she married A.J. Field in 1948. They had 3 children and were later divorced. Betty was involved in many philanthropic activities throughout her lifetime. Her motto was "to whom much is given, much will be expected." She often applied her enchanting smile, impeccable manners, and fierce determination to causes important to her–with impressive results. She was a longtime member of the Junior League of Long Beach. Beginning in 1960, she worked with the Peninsula Committee for Children's Hospital. She also served as a docent at LACMA, worked with the Friends of the Banning Museum in Wilmington, was a member of the Arts Council and was a longtime supporter of the Music Center. Betty was a Trustee for Chadwick School, worked with the Children's Bureau and was an avid supporter of Planned Parenthood. In later years, she worked to raise funds for the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy. In each of these settings, she made new friends and she treasured them. Perhaps the contribution about which she remained most proud was her collaboration with other women in spearheading the formation of the fourth city on the Palos Verdes Peninsula, Rancho Palos Verdes. She frequently remarked that if the women had not fought for the city to be formed, developers would have "turned this place into another Miami Beach." She happily remarried late in life to William Strauss who predeceased her. With him, she indulged her love of travel and social events. She truly was the "hostess with the mostest." Betty was a proud member of the Los Angeles Yacht Club as well as the Newport Harbor Yacht Club – a family tradition. She loved her home in Rancho Palos Verdes and its garden. She considered herself lucky to live close to the coastline. She lived there for most of her 93 years. She was predeceased by her daughter Darcy Field and her son, Chapin Field. She is survived by daughter Hale Field, son-in-law Bruce Biesman-Simons, and granddaughters, Bria Biesman-Simons and Catalina Biesman-Simons. There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. on June 14, 2019 at St. Francis Episcopal Church, Palos Verdes Estates. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Peninsula Committee for Children's Hospital, P.O. Box 801, Palos Verdes Estates, CA 90274, to Friends of the Banning Museum (thebanningmuseum.org), or the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy (pvplc.org). Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 1 to June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries