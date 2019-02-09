June 9, 1927 - January 28, 2019 Heaven gained an angel on January 28, 2019. Betty Virginia Morris passed away at the home of her daughter in Santa Clarita, CA at the age of 91. Born in Oak Park, IL, Betty came to California in the 1950's settling in the Bay Area where she met and married the love of her life, William Arthur. Her beloved Art preceded her passing in 2006. Betty had a love of life, an infectious laugh, enjoyed traveling, shopping, her church, and time spent with her grandchildren. Survived by her daughter, Lisa Shea, husband Ken, their children Bryce and Kelsea; and son Steven Morris, wife Jeanette, and their children Will and Jackie, she is deeply missed. Betty's memorial will be February 16 at 11 am at the First Presbyterian Church of Newhall. Family burial will take place March 23rd at Cypress Lawn in Colma, CA. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019