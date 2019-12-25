|
August 26, 1929 - December 25, 2017 Beverley Margaret Ramsey Pray, 88, died on December 25, 2017, in Claremont, California. Beverley was born on August 26, 1929, in the village of Climax, Saskatchewan, Canada, to Edythe Isabelle Winteringham and Gordon Reginald Ramsey. She was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Dr. Ralph Emerson Pray (May 30, 2014, Claremont, CA); as well as her mother and father, and her sister, Gwendolyn Marie Sorenson (September 21, 2015 Calgary, Alberta). In her final years in Claremont, California, Bev was cared for dearly by her eldest daughter, Dr. Leslie Ann Pray (October 12, 1964-November 3, 2018), who died shortly after her Mum's passing. At six feet tall, Bev played basketball as a teen and spoke fondly of her childhood home on the prairies of Saskatchewan. She earned her Bachelor's degree from the University of Western Ontario and worked as an RN, with a passion for public health and college health. She served as a public health nurse in the remote villages of Alaska, where she met her beloved husband, Ralph. They married under a totem pole in Ketchikan in 1959. She and Ralph raised their four children in Alaska, Colorado, Indiana, and California. Bev was very dedicated to and passionate about public health access, nursing, holistic health, traveling, and supporting indigenous artists primarily from the Southwestern US and the Pacific Northwest. She studied multi-cultural marriage and family counseling in the graduate program at Pacific Oaks College, Pasadena. She volunteered as a counselor at the Pasadena Mental Health Center. While a nurse at Caltech University and the Director of the Student Health Center at Citrus College, she initiated programs in women's studies and HIV outreach and prevention. Although she lived most of her life in the US, she remained a proud Canadian citizen. Bev had a love of cats, and rescued many throughout her life, including feral cats which became cherished pets. Bev was deeply loved by her family. Her humor, strength and feistiness are greatly missed. She is survived by: her son, Maxwell Ramsey Pray, his wife Stacey Hicks Pray, of Pasadena, CA, and their two children Henry and Kelly; her son, Ross Emerson Pray of Azusa, CA; her daughter Leslie Ann Pray's partner, Besty Hipple of Claremont, CA; and her daughter, Marlene Mojave Pray and her partner David Conn of Doylestown, PA, and Marlene's son, Owejan Pray. If friends so desire, memorial tributes may be made directly to the Canadian Humane Society. In loving memory of Bev, a memorial brick will be dedicated to her at Citrus College, Glendora, California.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 25, 2019