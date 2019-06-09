October 27, 1929 - May 25, 2019 With great sadness the family of Beverly Ann DePauw announces her passing on May 25, 2019. Beverly was born on October 27, 1929 in Peterborough, Ontario, Canada but moved to California in 1947 with her parents. After marrying husband Harvey in 1952, the two made their home in Sherman Oaks, California where they lived for almost 53 years. She and Harvey had a great love of travel and the beach spending much of their time discovering far off places or in Newport Beach enjoying the sun and sand. In her free time, she was an avid golfer and volunteered as a docent at the Gene Autry Museum. Beverly will be lovingly remembered by her two children David De Pauw (Margaret) and Elizabeth Rueth(William), six grandchildren, Matthew (Stephanie) and Michael Jacobson (Anna), Laura, Robert-Eric, Sarah and Anne-Marie De Pauw, and her sister Lenore Quirt. A celebration of Beverly's life will be held at 2 pm, on Saturday, June 15th at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Glendale. Memorial donations in her memory can be made at The Hear Center at 301 East Del Mar Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91101. Published in the Los Angeles Times on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary