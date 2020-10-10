September 27, 1931 - September 28, 2020 Beverly Canady Bush Morphy died peacefully at home in Newport Beach, California on Monday morning, September 28. She was 89. Born in Boone, Iowa to Myra Noyes (nee Shurtz) and Cecil Merton Canady, Beverly attended Boone High where she forged lifelong friendships and became the first female lifeguard in the state of Iowa, teaching young farmers to swim so that they could enroll in the armed services. She attended Colorado Women's College in Denver before transferring to the University of Iowa where she proudly pledged Kappa Kappa Gamma and graduated with a degree in English Literature. Her brother Dick Canady notes how up-for-anything his elder sister was. Fun, engaging, loved a laugh and a good story, Beverly was the first to arrive at any function and the last to leave, qualities that characterized her all of her life. Beverly married Joe Bush in 1955 and lived in Coralville, Iowa until Dr. Bush moved to Newport Beach in 1959 to establish his urology practice. Bev quickly found herself involved in the community, helping special needs adults and children at Fairview Hospital (now Fairview Developmental Center), volunteering with Angelitos de Oro and becomings a founding member of the Newport Harbor Art Museum. The doors to her house were always open to her friends and the friends of her four children and their scout troops, dogs, sports teams, as well as the waves of family who came to visit and sometimes stay. Beverly remarried in 1966 to Davidge "Bud" Morphy of Pasadena and embraced his four children as her own. She loved her family and friends, entertaining and traveling with Bud on the thoroughbred horse racing circuit. Beverly also loved music, art, dancing, dogs, teenagers (luckily because she was both mom and warden to an unending number of them throughout her years), travel (Paris, Ireland, New York and Chicago were her favorites) and really fast cars. She was a lifelong football fan and thrilled to watch her own three grandsons' high school and college careers. Bev deeply loved her vast and growing family and was a catalyst and a touchstone, firmly committed to planning and participating in as many family celebrations and events as possible. Her legacy to the generations of her family and friends is to show up and include everyone. Not many better understood the power of gathering than BevIn 1971, Beverly earned her California real estate license and went to work for John McNabb, becoming a member of the infamous "Dover Dollies." Throughout the 50 years of her career, she bought and sold houses on behalf of some of the most influential people in Southern California. She excelled in her career, earning numerous accolades and awards. She felt fortunate to work with some of the best in the business at Grubb & Ellis, Coast Newport Properties and Villa. Colleagues and clients alike became her valued friends. Her Midwestern values of straight talk, generosity, commitment and loyalty drove her professional (and personal) life. It was never just business.Beverly continued to volunteer throughout her life, planning and attending events, cooking massive amounts of chili, and driving for Planned Parenthood, Harvesters, Hoag, Boys and Girls Clubs of America and KKG at OC Alumnae Association. She and her good friends in the Gourmet Club and Saturday Night Live made a striking impact on the local restaurant community. She will be remembered and greatly missed for her fierce passion, her love for her family and friends, her intelligence, humor and her great influence on so many hearts and lives."Bevie" is survived by her brother Dick Canady (Carol); children Brigit Morris (Del); Minda Bush; JB Bush (Wendy) and Blaine Bush (Susan), Liz Monroe, Mary MaKinney (Bill), Sam Morphy (Carol) and Mark Morphy (Cindy); grandchildren Sam, Peter, John and Ellie; nephews Scott Kavanagh, Steven Kavanagh and Michael Canady and niece Kelly Canady and her large extended family.A Celebration of Life to be announced.



