Beverly Esther Jacobs

Beverly Esther Jacobs Obituary
September 23, 1926 - March 22, 2020 Beverly Esther Jacobs, 93, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 22, 2020. She was a beloved wife of over 70 years to her late husband Allen. Beverly was born in Iowa, the youngest of 5 children, and moved to Los Angeles in 1931. She always showed unconditional love for her sons Ron (Diana), Rick (Laura) & Rob (Darlene), and grandchildren Erin, Tamara (Randy), Jessica (Michael), Michelle (Greg), Doug (Carly) & Joanna (Heather), and great-grandchildren Sam, Sydney, Jonah, Spencer & Emerson. She was always a dedicated and beloved friend to many. Services will be private.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 25, 2020
