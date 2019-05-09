Home

April 19, 2019 Beverly Faison passed away peacefully at her home in Los Angeles California on April 19, 2019. She is preceded in death by her grandson Kai Anthony Faison; stepdaughter Cetrece Burroughs; mother Ruth Slappy; father Jesse B; sisters, Madeline, Marcy; and William Otis Slappy. She is survived by her husband Anthony J. Faison and her son Anthony J. Faison Jr. and daughter-in-law Rakiah Anise Jordan; granddaughter Kaidence Anise Faison; and stepsons, Noel and Nicholas Faison of Ravenna Ohio. Memorial Service May 11 2019 at Gates, Kingsley and Gates Smith Salsbury Funeral Home in Culver City, California 90230.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on May 9, 2019
