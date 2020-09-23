November 21, 1942 - September 16, 2020 Beverly Frances Padway was born at the old Cedars of Lebanon Hospital on Vermont Ave. in Los Angeles. Her paternal grandfather arrived in LA in 1923, opening Padway Mortgage & Loan. Her maternal grandfather arrived in 1928 to organize the music department at Paramount Studios. A second generation Angeleno, she graduated from Beverly Hills High in 1960 & went on to attend the University of Arizona, University of Puget Sound in Tacoma, Washington and Valley State College. Beverly was quite the scholar earning a BA in Elementary Education, BFA in Education & BA in Speech/Communication. She imparted her joy of learning and sense of humor as a gift to her students at Eastman Avenue Elementary where she taught for 25 years. Beverly's life was filled with a variety of adventures. She became an eclectic collector. Her love of collecting eye glasses spanned over 30 years, including an extensive collection of over 400 pair of glasses. Her collection will be on display at the College of Optometrists Museum in London, England. Her other collections included everything from kokeshi dolls to World War I/II sweetheart jewelry to baseball caps. Beverly was exposed to music at a very young age and her love of music extended throughout her lifetime. She was a dedicated choral singer, singing with the Santa Monica Sweet Adelines for 26 years and with the Angel City Chorale for 25 years. She toured extensively from Las Vegas to New Orleans, competing with Sweet Adelines and toured Ireland, South Africa and England with Angel City Chorale. Beverly was a very generous person and great friend to many, all of whom will miss her dearly. She'll be remembered as a consummate story teller with stories gleaned from a life well lived. Funeral services will be Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 12PM at Hillside Memorial Park. Services are private due to COVID. Contributions may be made to Angel City Chorale, Children's Hospital Los Angeles in Beverly's memory.



