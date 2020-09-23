1/1
Beverly Frances Padway
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
November 21, 1942 - September 16, 2020 Beverly Frances Padway was born at the old Cedars of Lebanon Hospital on Vermont Ave. in Los Angeles. Her paternal grandfather arrived in LA in 1923, opening Padway Mortgage & Loan. Her maternal grandfather arrived in 1928 to organize the music department at Paramount Studios. A second generation Angeleno, she graduated from Beverly Hills High in 1960 & went on to attend the University of Arizona, University of Puget Sound in Tacoma, Washington and Valley State College. Beverly was quite the scholar earning a BA in Elementary Education, BFA in Education & BA in Speech/Communication. She imparted her joy of learning and sense of humor as a gift to her students at Eastman Avenue Elementary where she taught for 25 years. Beverly's life was filled with a variety of adventures. She became an eclectic collector. Her love of collecting eye glasses spanned over 30 years, including an extensive collection of over 400 pair of glasses. Her collection will be on display at the College of Optometrists Museum in London, England. Her other collections included everything from kokeshi dolls to World War I/II sweetheart jewelry to baseball caps. Beverly was exposed to music at a very young age and her love of music extended throughout her lifetime. She was a dedicated choral singer, singing with the Santa Monica Sweet Adelines for 26 years and with the Angel City Chorale for 25 years. She toured extensively from Las Vegas to New Orleans, competing with Sweet Adelines and toured Ireland, South Africa and England with Angel City Chorale. Beverly was a very generous person and great friend to many, all of whom will miss her dearly. She'll be remembered as a consummate story teller with stories gleaned from a life well lived. Funeral services will be Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 12PM at Hillside Memorial Park. Services are private due to COVID. Contributions may be made to Angel City Chorale, Children's Hospital Los Angeles in Beverly's memory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times from Sep. 23 to Sep. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved