June 15, 1924 - September 2, 2019 Born in Council Bluffs, Iowa, raised in Omaha, Nebraska, Beverly lived in Los Angeles from the age of 18. She passed away peacefully due to complications from a fall at age 95. She was preceded in death by her husband of 75 years, Dr. F. Robert Pofcher; parents, Minnie and Sam Steinberg; stepmother, Bess Steinberg; brother, Arthur Steinberg; and stepbrother, Leonard Stoller. She is survived by her children, Maureen Rosen, Ellen Pofcher and Linda Newstat; grandchildren, Lisa (Lee) Banks, Julie Halford, Karen Rosen and Michael (Paula) Newstat; great-grandchildren, Olivia and Bella Banks, Niklas and Alex Halford, Blake Rosen, and Cooper and Ella Newstat; and sister, Lorrie Bernstein. Beverly, a very devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, was always surrounded by family and friends and was loved by all who knew her. She was a gifted cook, knitter and needlepointer and spent many years raising money for charities. Her greatest passion was her love for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held for family on Monday, September 9 at 12:00 p.m. at Hillside Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Smile Train.
