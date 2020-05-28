April 30, 1929 - May 26, 2020 Beverly Lee Rosenthal (nee Robins) of Los Angeles. Loving wife of Melvin Rosenthal, devoted mother of Sarah Lee, Jeff Lee (Clare Bronowski) and Peter Lee and grandmother to Abby and Tessa, loving stepmother and grandmother to the Rosenthal family, caring aunt and cousin, and loyal friend to many.Beverly was truly a light, she was admired for her ever positive outlook on life. She was loved and adored by all those whom she touched, and she will be remembered as optimistic, caring, generous, active, involved, and committed. She was a life-long learner, traveller, knitter, and lover of art and beauty. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to American Jewish University.