Beverly Lee Rosenthal
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
April 30, 1929 - May 26, 2020 Beverly Lee Rosenthal (nee Robins) of Los Angeles. Loving wife of Melvin Rosenthal, devoted mother of Sarah Lee, Jeff Lee (Clare Bronowski) and Peter Lee and grandmother to Abby and Tessa, loving stepmother and grandmother to the Rosenthal family, caring aunt and cousin, and loyal friend to many.Beverly was truly a light, she was admired for her ever positive outlook on life. She was loved and adored by all those whom she touched, and she will be remembered as optimistic, caring, generous, active, involved, and committed. She was a life-long learner, traveller, knitter, and lover of art and beauty. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to American Jewish University.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times from May 28 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved