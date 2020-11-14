1/
Beverly May Geddy
Beverly May Geddy passed away peacefully at home on November 11, 2020 at 86 years of age. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Allan. Beverly will be greatly missed by her children, Paul and Felice, daughter-in-law Hannah, and adoring grandson Eli. Beverly is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Phyllis Bohunicky and Shirley Dubin. Beverly was dearly loved and appreciated by her many nieces and nephews, and was also a wonderful friend to many. Those who crossed her path will remember her kindness, selflessness, humility, grace and devotion to her family. Beverly is an example of a life well-lived and had many passions including charity work, social justice, gardening, and poker. In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts of memory to City of Hope, Temple Beth Sholom of Orange County, or John Wayne Cancer Institute.

Published in Los Angeles Times from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2020.
