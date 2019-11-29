|
November 25, 1928 - November 21, 2019 Beverly Widder (née Tanner), age 90, died peacefully Thursday (11/21) under hospice in West LA. Born to Frank Tanner and Martha (née Feder), Beverly was eldest to sister June and brother Allen. Raised in Boyle Heights and Hollywood, Beverly later graduated from UC Berkeley then met and married her husband William in New York. The family moved to Santa Monica Canyon after living in Sweden. Beverly loved dogs and cats, the arts and talented people. She was active in community service and helped run the family's PR business. Later the couple lived in the Venice Canals. After Bill died, she moved to West Covina. Beverly spent her final years in assisted living in Crescent Heights/Palms. She is survived by son Frank and her sister June.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019