March 3, 1933 - March 5, 2020 Beloved husband and father, William Thomas "Bill" Coulter passed March 5, 2020. Born 3-3-1933 in Albia, Iowa, Bill and his wife, Louise, moved their family to Pacific Palisades in 1968. Together they owned and ran Hansel & Gretel children's clothing store in the Brentwood Country Mart, a local family institution for 40 years. He leaves behind his wife, Louise, and four daughters, Tina Andrews, Lori Aronsohn, Cindy Kastner and Karyn Bixby, two sisters, Darlene Rogers and Betty Bowling, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 15, 2020
