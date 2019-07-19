September 22, 1929 - July 9, 2019 Former Orange County Congressman Bill Dannemeyer died July 9, 2019 at the age of 89. He will be remembered as a fearless advocate of conservative principles. He never avoided controversy and always kept his sense of humor. His smile and charm pierced those of his opponents who looked behind the headlines to see that his positions stemmed from his heart-felt Christian faith and fiscal conservatism. He boldly served, earning him respect and friendship from both sides of the aisle. His family (wife, 3 children, 10 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren) will remember his easy laugh, love of the outdoors, gin rummy acumen, and the special joy he felt from being surrounded by family. He was always encouraging and supportive. He demonstrated a philanthropic heart and a generous spirit that recognized what a privilege it is to be in a position to serve others. He used his gifts to the fullest. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 27 at 3:30 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 222 N. East St., Anaheim. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Orange Lutheran High School and Valparaiso University. Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 19 to July 21, 2019