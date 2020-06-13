April 30, 1920 - May 19, 2020 (100), Veteran of WWII, passed away on May 19, 2020 in Torrance. He is survived by his children, Carol (Robert) McClellan and Roy (Lori) Okamoto; grandsons, Marc William and Matthew Scott Okamoto; brother, Jack Okamoto; sisters-in-law, Haruko Inatomi and Lillian Okamoto; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.Private funeral service was held. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449
Published in Los Angeles Times from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.