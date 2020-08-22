March 22, 1927 - August 10, 2020 Bill Harred, 93, died at home in Westchester, California on August 10, 2020.Bill was born in Texas and grew up in Oklahoma. One of three children, Bill and his sister Ruth and brother Andy "Bub" were raised by their mother Jesse after the death of their father Andy in 1934. Bill joined the navy at 17 but missed being sent overseas due to a bout of mononucleosis. While serving in the navy in Tennessee, Bill met and married Barbara Lewis. They had three children, and moved to California, where they eventually divorced.Bill was helping a friend by serving as temporary bartender at a beer and wine bar called The PartyTimer, when he met Pauline Harutunian. She was on a date, but sparks flew when she saw Bill and she returned the next night, alone. Bill and Pauline were married on December 3, 1955 and had two daughters. Bill was fond of saying that without Pauline he "wouldn't have a pot to piss in or a window to throw it out of." The couple was married for 55 years and Bill was by Pauline's side when she died on September 12, 2011. Bill worked for many years as an inventory supervisor for Thrifty Drug stores and frowned upon his two daughters singing the Sav-On jingle around the house. After retirement, Bill enjoyed traveling, attending theatre and concert performances, and helping friends. He was a lifetime member of the Westchester Playhouse, where he built many sets. Bill is survived by his children, Dexter Nardella, Cheryl Nardella Shinn, Melissa Harred and Michele Bertolini; grandchildren, Katie Forman, Georgia Bertolini and Joseph Bertolini and great grandchildren Quinn Forman and Carter Forman. He will be remembered as a hardworking and devoted husband, father and grandfather. Plans for a memorial service are pending, but in the meantime, those who knew Bill are encouraged to raise a beer or an old fashioned and reminisce about the good old days.Donations may be made to:The Music Center (Los Angeles)The National Parks Service



