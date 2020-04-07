|
|
February 14, 1931 - March 16, 2020 Billie Jean Barrett was born to Woody and Katherine George Barrett in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She received her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Southern California, her Master of Science degree from Mount St. Mary's University and was a graduate fellow at the University of London, London, England. She was dedicated to serving her community and active in many organizations. She was a Golden Heritage Life Member of the NAACP, Life Member-National Council of Negro Women, a Life Member and 50+ year member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc,. having served as Far West Regional Director; Organizer and Charter Member of The Society, Inc., Los Angeles Chapter, active member of the USC Alumni Association, Delta Kappa Gamma Honor Society of Key Women Educators. She was also the first African American installed as President of Music Center Education Guild. She has received innumerable local, legislative and gubernatorial awards. She is survived by nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Woody and Katherine George Barrett, and brother, Lloyd Benjamin Barrett, Sr. Due to the global health crisis, no funeral service is planned. A memorial service celebrating her life will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020