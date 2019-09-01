|
Birgit Nutter, 56, of Pacific Palisades, passed away Wednesday morning July 24, 2019, at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica.She was born on December 22, 1962, in Gotzis, Austria, and came to America to work as an au pair for Ralph R. Clemente and his family in Florida in the early 1980's. There she met her future husband David, and together they ventured to Los Angeles, where she lived for the rest of her extraordinary life. Always politically savvy, fun-loving, and possessing an eternally "glass-half-full" view of life, Birgit's passion was her family - and her vast circle of friends, across the globe, whom she touched with her "bluhende leben" - her powerful soul. She is survived by her husband David of 32 years, her daughter Zoe, her son Ben, and her countless friends.A memorial was held on the morning of Saturday August 3 at Pacific Palisades Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, Birgit prefers donations to be made to Planned Parenthood Santa Monica.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Sept. 1, 2019