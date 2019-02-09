Home

Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Casimir's Catholic Church
2718 George Street
Los Angeles, CA
Committal
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
12:30 PM
San Fernando Mission Cemetery
11160 Stranwood Ave.
Mission Hills, CA
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 9, 2019
