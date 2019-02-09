|
|
July 14, 1921 - February 2, 2019 Birute Margarita Ciurlionis-Varnas of Los Angeles, rest in peace Saturday, February 2nd, 2019, at the age of 97 years old. Beloved grandmother of Kristen M. Churlonis, Megan R. Churlonis, and Molly A. Churlonis. Loving stepmother of Valentina E. Varnas, and Andrius V. Varnas & wife Diane. Preceded in death by her son, Ray A. Churlonis; husband Balys Ciurlionis, and late husband Valentinas Varnas. A service to celebrate Birute's life will take place on Monday, February 11th, 2019 at 11 AM, at Saint Casimir's Catholic Church, 2718 George Street, LA, CA 90027. Cemetery Committal will follow on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 12:30 PM at San Fernando Mission Cemetery, 11160 Stranwood Ave., Mission Hills, CA 91345.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 9, 2019