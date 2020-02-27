|
October 29, 1949 - February 21, 2020 Blair Macleod Gordon was the beloved son of the late Janet and Clifton Gordon and brother of Megan Cooper, brother-in-law to Terry Cooper, uncle to Chelsea Stephan and uncle-in-law to Michael Stephan. Survivors also include cousins Carol Gordon, Bruce Macleod and Ginger Macleod. Born in Stamford, Connecticut, he grew up in Connecticut and Ithaca, New York, and graduated with degrees from Williams College and University of Texas-Austin. He moved to Los Angeles in 1973, where he devoted his career to television market research. He retired as a senior executive at ASI Market Research. Blair volunteered at Braille Institute, Project Angel Food, and Glendale Memorial Hospital. He spent nearly nine years as front desk greeter at the hospital where he was loved by all.Something beautiful happened on the day of his passing. A hummingbird managed to enter his home, and hovered at the window by his bed. This symbol of love, joy, beauty and goodness is the true essence of Blair Gordon. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by loving family, following a recent cancer diagnosis.Blair's lifetime of contribution and concern for others is an inspiration. He impacted the lives of friends and family so profoundly and he brought immeasurable joy to all. He will be dearly missed. According to his wishes there will be no memorial service.We invite contributions in memory of Blair Gordon to be made to:Glendale Memorial HealthFoundation1420 South Central AvenueGlendale, CA 91204
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020