Blanche Ann Berger
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Blanche's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
January 24, 1944 - June 5, 2020 "Sandy" peacefully passed away at home, in Palm Springs California. she was a beloved mother, daughter, sister, friend, wife, and child of God. Sandy was born in Newark New, Jersey and adopted by Harry and Ruth Berger, who have preceded her in death. Sandy moved to California in the mid 60's. She had an entrepreneurial spirit and a passion for interior design. The business that Sandy was most proud of was Mission Hills Home Decor in Rancho Mirage. She was a respected decorator in the Palm Springs community and was awarded "most beautiful interior designer shop in the city". Sandy loved lavishly and supported many local charities. She is survived by her sister Libby Atwater (Don), nephews Darryl and Ross Atwater, step-daughters Mary Feaster and Terah Eden and many friends. She is greatly missed but we rejoice knowing that she is present with the Lord and He will say of her "Well done good and faithful daughter".



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved