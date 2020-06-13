January 24, 1944 - June 5, 2020 "Sandy" peacefully passed away at home, in Palm Springs California. she was a beloved mother, daughter, sister, friend, wife, and child of God. Sandy was born in Newark New, Jersey and adopted by Harry and Ruth Berger, who have preceded her in death. Sandy moved to California in the mid 60's. She had an entrepreneurial spirit and a passion for interior design. The business that Sandy was most proud of was Mission Hills Home Decor in Rancho Mirage. She was a respected decorator in the Palm Springs community and was awarded "most beautiful interior designer shop in the city". Sandy loved lavishly and supported many local charities. She is survived by her sister Libby Atwater (Don), nephews Darryl and Ross Atwater, step-daughters Mary Feaster and Terah Eden and many friends. She is greatly missed but we rejoice knowing that she is present with the Lord and He will say of her "Well done good and faithful daughter".