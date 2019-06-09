|
November 19, 1923 - June 6, 2019 Loving wife of the late Jack Howard; Cherished mother of Cathy (Louis) Rosenmayer, Cory (Michael) Wellman and Carrie (Craig) Diamond. Loving grandmother of Michael Rosenmayer, Matthew (Sayeh) Rosenmayer, Aron (Talya) Wellman, Kyle (Alison) Wellman, Amanda (Brian) Geffen and Allie (Arron) Saks; great-grandmother of Shelby, Zack, Maya, Jonah, Sadie, Jack, Boden, Lennon, Jack, Bennet and Rory; sister of Lillian Goddard; aunt of Adrienne (Ben) Seigel.She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the of San Diego.Services will be private at Hillside Memorial Park.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on June 9, 2019