Bo Toshiyoshi Sakaguchi

Bo Toshiyoshi Sakaguchi Obituary
Dr. Bo Toshiyoshi Sakaguchi, age 93, passed away at home in Northridge on April 3, 2019. He is survived by his wife Ikuyo Yoneyama Sakaguchi of 63 years, three daughters, Shirley Phelan, Kathy Frye, and Toni Hendrickson Sakaguchi, four grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. A private family service was held on April 12, 2019, at the San Fernando Valley Hongwanji Buddhist Temple. Dr. Bo was born in Glendale, CA, in August 1925, to immigrant vegetable farmers Shiichiro and Hisaji Yagasaki Sakaguchi. The youngest of eight American-born children, he is predeceased by his parents and siblings: Obo Sakaguchi, DDS; Chebo Sakaguchi, DDS; Sanbo Sakaguchi, MD; Chico Sakaguchi; Mary Sakaguchi Oda, MD; Lily Sakaguchi Thibodeaux, and Toshimaru Sakaguchi.The family thanks his friends who always helped and supported him. www.fukuimortuary.com(213) 626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 13, 2019
