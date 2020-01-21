|
|
Beloved husband, brother, father, grandfather, and friend, Bob died peacefully at home surrounded by his family and love. Bob brought us a contagious passion for life, family, friends, sailing, spirituality, history, culture, language, music, and so much more. Born in Providence, Rhode Island, Bob first learned to sail when he was seven years old on Buzzards Bay, Cape Cod, MA; taught by the father of his lifelong friend, Libby Klim.Bob's father was on active duty in the US Army during and post-WWII. As a result, Bob completed elementary and secondary education in 23 locations in three different countries. He finished his last two years of high school at Holy Family High School in Tulsa, OK where several of Bob's classmates became lifelong friends. While at Holy Family, Bob was asked to accompany a priest to homes of ill parishioners; this experience deeply impacted Bob and paved the way for his lifelong journey of helping others. In 1953, Bob entered St. Gregory's Abbey and to study and live as a Benedictine monk. Bob studied at both St Gregory's and at St. Benedict College in Atchison, KS, completing his degree and later ordained a Roman Catholic priest in May, 1962. Bob was sent to serve as a priest in the Abbey-affiliated St. Benedict Parish in Montebello, CA. Bob dedicated his work to parishioners and other members of the surrounding community. In California, Bob experienced social, political and economic influences that, in time, caused him to make the very difficult decision to leave active priesthood. Bob later became a social worker for LA County helping many other people. Bob married Bee Garcia and had they had two children who brought him great joy, Robert David and Michelle "Mimi" Rose. Fourteen years after Bee and Bob separated and divorced, Bob married Jan Fish in 1994. Bob, Jan, and Jan's daughter, Marissa moved to Camarillo, CA. in 1995 - Bob quickly fell in love with "The Rillo".Bob's career in social work for LA County spanned over 40 years-predominately as child abuse social worker, investigator and supervisor. Bob was selected in May of 2018 to work part-time with social work colleagues in the LA County Juvenile Court P-3 unit working with foster children and youth in process of emancipating young adults. He loved this return to "real social work"-- a close-knit unit of colleagues and manageable caseload to support.Bob loved sailing. Over 50 years and four boats, Bob honed his skill and love of sailing in the Channel Islands, especially on Santa Catalina and Santa Cruz islands. In recent years, he and Jan have been members of Shoreline Yacht Club in Long Beach, where Bob has served as Fleet Chaplain.Bob was diagnosed with metastatic colon cancer in October 2018. Ever positive, Bob made dear friends with nurses at the infusion and chemotherapy centers, as well as with his two oncologists at Kaiser Woodland Hills Hospital. Bob and Jan celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary June 25th, 2019 at Avalon, Catalina Island. Bob is survived by his wife Jan, his son Robert, Robert's children Alyssa and Trey as well as their mother, Maria, Bob's daughter Mimi Bashaw Bourget, (husband Stephen) and their daughter, Luzanna Rose, Bob's step-daughter, Marissa Strickland, and Bob's brother and sister-in-law, Jeff and Sheryl Bashaw. Bob's middle brother, Frederick "Ted" Bashaw, predeceased him.MEMORIAL AND CELEBRATION OF LIFESundayFebruary 2, 20202:00 PMChapel of the Hills Conejo Mountain Funeral Home & Memorial Park2052 Howard RoadCamarillo, CA 93012In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob's name to St Gregory's Abbey1900 W MacArthur Street, Shawnee OK 74804Tel: 1-405-878-5491Web: https://monksok.org/support-us/donationsORThe Midnight Mission601 San Pedro Street, Los Angeles CA 90014Tel: 1-213-624-9258Web: https://www.midnightmission.org/donate/
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 21 to Jan. 26, 2020