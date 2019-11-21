|
December 27, 1934 - November 19, 2019 Greatest there ever was, greatest there ever will be!Bob's impact and influence on his family, friends and business associates was unsurpassed. Born in Los Angeles to Morrie Brownstein and Esther Adler Smith, Bob is survived by his wife of 35 years, Paula; sons, Brad (Ali) and Mark (Stacey); daughters, Dawn (Steve) and Allison (Tim; brothers, Lee, Jerry and Rick; grandchildren, Brittany, McCall, Mia Belle, Olivia, Zack, Grace, Brooke, Andrew, Duke and Rowan; and numerous nieces and nephews.A great all-around athlete, Bob was an all-star quarterback at his beloved Fairfax High, and only a serious shoulder injury prevented him from continuing his football career at U.C.L.A. His greatest influence and the man that Bob loved beyond words could say, was his stepfather, Mickey Smith, who Bob went to work for in the women's sportswear business. Following Mickey's sudden death (1961), Bob and his older brother, Lee, immediately picked up the reins; furthermore, still in their 20's and young fathers themselves, they shouldered the added responsibility of supporting their mother and "kid" brothers, Jerry and Rick.Driven by a compulsion to do right and do well, the "Bronson boys" launched Bronson of California into one of the most successful apparel companies in the United States. The passion that Bob put into building the business to an unparalleled success was equivalent to the passion that he had for his family and life itself, and what a life he had! There were countless times throughout Bob's life where he would share numerous stories, many that were hilarious, with friends and family; yet, Bob was always quick to point out that "if you don't have your health, you don't have anything."Throughout his life, Bob was a man who gave an enormous amount of himself to his family and friends. He had a great, unique capacity to bring out the best in the numerous people who seeked his advice, both in personal and business matters. He had an exceptional ability to not only cheer us on, but to lift and inspire us.Bob was a strong man, shrewd and decisive, and that was always when he was at his best. No matter how intense or heated the situation became, Bob was always the coolest guy in the room.Sadly, in his later life, Bob was one of 50 million people worldwide that has been inflicted with dementia. The family wishes to especially thank the memory care staff at Bella Villaggio in Palm Desert, for the great care they showed not only to Bob, but to his family as well during his final year of struggle with this cruel disease.Bob's influence on those fortunate enough to have known him cannot be understated. He was admired by countless people, loved by countless more.THIS WAS A MAN.Funeral services will be held at:Hillside Memorial Park and Mortuary6001 W. Centinela AvenueLos Angeles, CAFriday, November 22, 2019 @ 10:00 a.m.In lieu of flowers, please donate to:74020 Alessandro Dr., Unit APalm Desert, CA 92260
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019