Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hillside Memorial Park & Mortuary
6001 Centinela Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
(310) 641-0707
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Hillside Memorial Park & Mortuary
6001 Centinela Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bob Bronson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bob Bronson


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bob Bronson Obituary
December 27, 1934 - November 19, 2019 Greatest there ever was, greatest there ever will be!Bob's impact and influence on his family, friends and business associates was unsurpassed. Born in Los Angeles to Morrie Brownstein and Esther Adler Smith, Bob is survived by his wife of 35 years, Paula; sons, Brad (Ali) and Mark (Stacey); daughters, Dawn (Steve) and Allison (Tim; brothers, Lee, Jerry and Rick; grandchildren, Brittany, McCall, Mia Belle, Olivia, Zack, Grace, Brooke, Andrew, Duke and Rowan; and numerous nieces and nephews.A great all-around athlete, Bob was an all-star quarterback at his beloved Fairfax High, and only a serious shoulder injury prevented him from continuing his football career at U.C.L.A. His greatest influence and the man that Bob loved beyond words could say, was his stepfather, Mickey Smith, who Bob went to work for in the women's sportswear business. Following Mickey's sudden death (1961), Bob and his older brother, Lee, immediately picked up the reins; furthermore, still in their 20's and young fathers themselves, they shouldered the added responsibility of supporting their mother and "kid" brothers, Jerry and Rick.Driven by a compulsion to do right and do well, the "Bronson boys" launched Bronson of California into one of the most successful apparel companies in the United States. The passion that Bob put into building the business to an unparalleled success was equivalent to the passion that he had for his family and life itself, and what a life he had! There were countless times throughout Bob's life where he would share numerous stories, many that were hilarious, with friends and family; yet, Bob was always quick to point out that "if you don't have your health, you don't have anything."Throughout his life, Bob was a man who gave an enormous amount of himself to his family and friends. He had a great, unique capacity to bring out the best in the numerous people who seeked his advice, both in personal and business matters. He had an exceptional ability to not only cheer us on, but to lift and inspire us.Bob was a strong man, shrewd and decisive, and that was always when he was at his best. No matter how intense or heated the situation became, Bob was always the coolest guy in the room.Sadly, in his later life, Bob was one of 50 million people worldwide that has been inflicted with dementia. The family wishes to especially thank the memory care staff at Bella Villaggio in Palm Desert, for the great care they showed not only to Bob, but to his family as well during his final year of struggle with this cruel disease.Bob's influence on those fortunate enough to have known him cannot be understated. He was admired by countless people, loved by countless more.THIS WAS A MAN.Funeral services will be held at:Hillside Memorial Park and Mortuary6001 W. Centinela AvenueLos Angeles, CAFriday, November 22, 2019 @ 10:00 a.m.In lieu of flowers, please donate to:74020 Alessandro Dr., Unit APalm Desert, CA 92260
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bob's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hillside Memorial Park & Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -