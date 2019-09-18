|
September 20, 1944 - March 5, 2019 Bob Lawrence (Robert Trig Lawrence) left us earlier this year, after a long struggle with Parkinson's disease. Bob was smart, funny, loving, and always ready to help people. He was a television newsman, both reporter and anchor, in West Palm Beach, Little Rock, Toledo, Miami, and San Diego. He interviewed presidents, Nobel Prize-winning scientists, artists, and people on the street. Having served in the Army Reserve, he chose, as his beat, to cover the Marines at Camp Pendleton. He traveled with the Marines to Saudi Arabia during Desert Storm, sent back reports, and then produced a documentary, Desert Storm Diary, which received an award from the San Diego Press Club. His humor often showed up on April 1st, such as his serious reporting on the marshmallow crop in North County San Diego. Bob always had entrepreneurial ideas, inspiration for new products, and he created art ranging from stained glass pieces to cigar box guitars. He was devoted to his family, and he is greatly missed. He left behind his wife, Donna; his son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Colleen Lawrence; his daughter and grandson, Julie and Wilder Millett; his sister and brother-in-law, Madalyn and Kim Hardee; and his brother Dennis Trigg.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 18 to Sept. 22, 2019