Bob Nakamura (Robert George Nakamura) was born on June 5, 1933 in Arroyo Grande to Heigo and Eju Nakamura, and passed Nov 6, 2020 in Los Angeles at 87 years of age. Part of a large family, Bob grew up farming in the Coastal Central California Valley and was interned at Poston Internment Camp. He joined the Air Force in 1956, where he learned automotive repair and pursued a career in that field. After his move to Los Angeles, he met his wife Margie Nakamura who gave birth to their son Eric. Later, Bob worked with a small mobile home company, opened a small chain of restaurants, and settled into general contracting. Today, Bob's work can be seen at several homes and apartments, and his quiet demeanor and endless talent will be missed.Bob is survived by his wife, Margie Nakamura; son, Eric Nakamura; brother, Jim Nakamura; sister, Masa Nakamura; he is also survived by the Nakamura, Tanaka, DeLeon, Kato and Idemoto Family. www.fukuimortuary.com
213-626-0441