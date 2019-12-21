|
August 10, 1937 - December 2, 2019 We are heartbroken and filled with ever-lasting love after the loss of our favorite family member. Bob, age 82, passed away surrounded by his family after battling cancer for the past 13 years. Bob was born in Corcoran, CA, and raised in OK by his parents Betty Jane & Aubrey Victor Toten. He is survived by his loving wife Darlene of 35 years. Their marriage was one of unconditional love and dedication. Sadly he leaves behind his daughters Heidi, Stacia & Tandi, stepchildren Susan, Mike & Mitzi, sisters Louise & Patsy, sons-in-law Rick, Luc & Glade, daughter-in-law Dana, grandchildren Mia, Steven, Quinn, Melissa, Marina, Martin, Dakota, Jesse, Glade Jr., Jason, Mateo, Sierra, Dillon, Max & Sarah, great-grandchildren, Juliette, Samantha, Jake, Carter & Chance aka "Little Toten," and the special people that came into Bob's life Gale, Clair & Jevon. Bob had many cousins, nieces, nephews and a large list of friends that will all miss him dearly. He was very devoted to his family who he loved and always made their hearts smile. He served in the US Navy on the USS Yorktown CV-10. He helped form a band called The Pastel Six and had popular hit songs such as "Cinnamon Cinder" and "Bandido." The band was the entertainment at the popular night club, Cinnamon Cinder, in North Hollywood, and at different venues. He played the acoustic and electric guitar, harmonica and piano. He had a painting company called "Bob Toten Painting" where he happily employed many of his relatives. Bob & Darlene formed a restaurant named "Blondie's," in Santa Fe Springs, where all their children worked. He was a customer favorite. He loved his animals: his horses Firecracker & Buckshot, his monkey Toby, his cat Blue, and his dogs Toby, Laddie, Kaddee and Maggie. Bob loved his cars, old & new. He had a vintage car collection for many years. He loved hockey, baseball, basketball, football, bowling and horse racing. He would always like making a family bet. Bob was so loved. His stories and jokes would make everyone laugh & smile. He always filled our hearts with so much love and joy. He was a special friend to all. Bob loved traveling in his motorhome along with Darlene, making sure a family member was always visited or would come along on the trip. He loved nature, animals and making new friends at every stop. After he was diagnosed with cancer, he continued to live his life active and happy in Heber City, Utah. Bob never gave up; he just kept living life to its fullest. At any event he remained the life of the party. Although his body couldn't keep up, his mind was always thinking of what he could do next. He started painting sculptures day and night as a hobby three years ago, leaving us with over 200 of his masterpieces. Our family is heartbroken; we will always keep his memory alive. He will be truly missed by so many. Remember, as Bob always said, "It's A Very Nice Dance!" We have an Angel smiling on us!! At this time the family will be having a private celebration of life. In lieu of flowers please donate to his favorite organization: www.echoesofhope.org.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 21, 2019