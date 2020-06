1923 - 2020 BOBBY KRONICK OF LONG BEACH, CA PASSED AWAY 28 MAY, 2020 AT THE AGE OF 96. HE WAS BORN IN LONG BEACH TO BESSIE & HARRY KRONICK, BROTHER TO ELBERT. OUT OF WOODROW WILSON HIGH SCHOOL, BOBBY ENLISTED IN THE NAVY DURING WWII AND SERVED AS A SIGNALMAN FOR 2 YEARS ON THE CARGO SHIP USS PAVO. HIS CLAIM TO FAME WAS SENDING AN ENTIRE FLEET OFF IN THE WRONG DIRECTION. RETURNING HOME HE MARRIED EVY SPITZ, WELCOMED DAUGHTERS CINDY & JANN. HE TOOK OVER HIS DAD'S BUSINESS, CALIFORNIA BEVERAGE & SUPPLY BEFORE BECOMING A DEVELOPER IN REAL ESTATE, WHICH HE STAYED INVOLVED IN UNTIL HIS DEATH. HE WAS EXTREMELY ACTIVE & PHILANTHROPIC IN THE JEWISH COMMUNITY AND WAS LARGELY INSTRUMENTAL IN THE BUILDING OF THE ALBERT JEWISH COMMUNITY CENTER IN LONG BEACH, RECEIVING THE LIFETIME OF SERVICE AWARD IN 2017. A SPORTS ENTHUSIAST, HE REMAINED ACTIVE EVERY DAY, HELD HIS FAMILY CLOSE AND LIFELONG FRIENDS. HE LEAVES BEHIND DAUGHTER JANN & GRANDSON CHANCE.



