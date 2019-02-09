March 18, 1948 - January 23, 2019 Bonnie, a lifelong Los Angeles resident, passed away at St. John's Hospital after a brief battle with cancer. Wife of 46 years to Douglas, devoted mother to Amanda and Heather, adored grandmother to Sadie, Kathryn, Allan, Amelia, and Eleanor. A passionate advocate for gender equality, she chaired a National Organization for Women's task force on marital rights, marched on Washington for the Equal Rights Amendment, and was a two-term appointee to the California Commission on the Status of Women. In 1998 she was named Santa Monica YWCA's Woman of the Year. In more recent years, she managed industrial property investments for Jonas & Associates, LLC. Bonnie loved music, art, classic Hollywood films, crosswords and rainstorms. A gifted writer, she authored countless opinion pieces for the L.A. Times over several decades. She touched the lives of all who knew her and, through her constant push for social justice and successful efforts to pass meaningful legislation for marital equality (SB 1071), those of many more who never will. She will be missed every day. Bonnie's family requests that contributions in her memory be made to the Rape Foundation (therapefoundation.org). Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary