Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Useem
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie Useem

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bonnie Useem Obituary
October 17, 1924 - October 14, 2019 Bonnie Useem passed peacefully at her home in Toluca Lake on Monday, October 14th, 2019, just short of her 95th birthday. She was one of seven brothers and one sister, and she is survived by her daughter, Sherry Kaufman, son-in-law Chuck Kaufman, and their two children Laurel and Dayna. In addition, she leaves behind her granddaughters, Mindy Peacock and Stacey Winston, her great-granddaughters Reese and Randi Peacock, and her beloved dog, Cali. Bonnie was a wonderful mother, grandmother and friend who will be greatly missed.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bonnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.