October 17, 1924 - October 14, 2019 Bonnie Useem passed peacefully at her home in Toluca Lake on Monday, October 14th, 2019, just short of her 95th birthday. She was one of seven brothers and one sister, and she is survived by her daughter, Sherry Kaufman, son-in-law Chuck Kaufman, and their two children Laurel and Dayna. In addition, she leaves behind her granddaughters, Mindy Peacock and Stacey Winston, her great-granddaughters Reese and Randi Peacock, and her beloved dog, Cali. Bonnie was a wonderful mother, grandmother and friend who will be greatly missed.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019