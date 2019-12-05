|
September 13, 1951 - November 21, 2019 Pasadena lawyer Boyd D. Hudson, 68, passed away peacefully at his home on November 21, 2019. He is survived by his wife Alice, daughters Clare and Emily, sister Noël and grandson Benjamin. Boyd was a longtime Los Angeles area resident – he grew up in South Pasadena and attended Claremont Men's College (BA, 1969) and UCLA (JD/MBA, 1978) before starting his own law firm (Adams, Hawekotte & Hudson). A memorial service will be held December 21, 1 pm at St. James Church in South Pasadena.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019