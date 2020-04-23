Home

April 20, 2020 Bracha lived a long and fulfilling life. Born in Russia and raised in Israel, she adopted the United States as her home. She was an intelligent, independent and passionate woman. She loved to travel and we wish her safe passage on her new journey. We will all miss her immensely. Predeceased by her loving husband of 35 years, Alfred Werner. Survived by her daughters, Vicki and Shelley Ruth, as well as her grandchildren, Aaron, Nicole, David and Mark.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 23, 2020
