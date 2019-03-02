Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bradley McFadden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bradley Fortune McFadden

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bradley Fortune McFadden Obituary
May 17, 1966 - February 21, 2019 Brad Fortune McFadden, age 52, lost his life to cancer on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at his Altadena home surrounded by family and friends. Brad was born on May 17, 1966 in Hollywood, CA to Oliver McFadden and Francis (Fortune) McFadden. He attended Hollywood High School and pursued a career in the art department in the commercial and television industry for over 20 years. Brad and Heather Pain were married on October 2, 2005; they had two children, Madeline and Fortune. Brad's passion in life was his family, traveling, music, sports and history. Brad was a voracious reader and known for being well informed, honest and a great conversationalist. He will be missed by many. He is survived by his wife and their two children. Brad was very passionate about cancer research and new treatments for patients. The McFadden family encourages donations in memory of Brad McFadden to cancer research under the direction of Samuel J Klempner, M.D., at The Angeles Clinic and Research Institute, an affiliate of Cedars-Sinai. Gifts may be made online at www.csmc.edu/giving.com Please note that the gift is in memory of Brad McFadden.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 2 to Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.