May 17, 1966 - February 21, 2019 Brad Fortune McFadden, age 52, lost his life to cancer on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at his Altadena home surrounded by family and friends. Brad was born on May 17, 1966 in Hollywood, CA to Oliver McFadden and Francis (Fortune) McFadden. He attended Hollywood High School and pursued a career in the art department in the commercial and television industry for over 20 years. Brad and Heather Pain were married on October 2, 2005; they had two children, Madeline and Fortune. Brad's passion in life was his family, traveling, music, sports and history. Brad was a voracious reader and known for being well informed, honest and a great conversationalist. He will be missed by many. He is survived by his wife and their two children. Brad was very passionate about cancer research and new treatments for patients. The McFadden family encourages donations in memory of Brad McFadden to cancer research under the direction of Samuel J Klempner, M.D., at The Angeles Clinic and Research Institute, an affiliate of Cedars-Sinai. Gifts may be made online at www.csmc.edu/giving.com Please note that the gift is in memory of Brad McFadden. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 2 to Mar. 8, 2019