1/
Brandon Kiyoshi Abo
1974 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brandon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ABO, Brandon Kiyoshi 46, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 19, 2020 while surfing in his hometown of Huntington Beach, CA. Brandon is survived by his son, Solomon Walton; sister, Janna (Alan) George; niece and nephew, Kamala and Luke George; grandmother, Hatsumi Morita; and countless loving uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Luke and Margaret Abo; paternal grandparents, George and Miyo Abo; and maternal grandfather, Tom Morita.Brandon was born on July 11, 1974 in Los Angeles, CA to Luke and Margaret Abo. He was an educator and fitness enthusiast who loved teaching, surfing, CrossFit, volunteering, and spending time with family and friends. Brandon volunteered much of his time to numerous organizations and causes including Orange County Buddhist Church, pet rescue organizations, environmental causes and various fitness and education programs for kids. Brandon received his Master's degree in Education from USC Rossier School of Education and taught at Los Angeles Academy of Arts and Enterprise. He graduated from Edison High School in Huntington Beach and completed his undergraduate degree at San Diego State University. Given the current circumstances, a private service will be held at this time and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to P.O. Box 7232, Huntington Beach, CA 92615. www.Fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
707 East Temple Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
213-626-0441
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved