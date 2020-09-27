ABO, Brandon Kiyoshi 46, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 19, 2020 while surfing in his hometown of Huntington Beach, CA. Brandon is survived by his son, Solomon Walton; sister, Janna (Alan) George; niece and nephew, Kamala and Luke George; grandmother, Hatsumi Morita; and countless loving uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Luke and Margaret Abo; paternal grandparents, George and Miyo Abo; and maternal grandfather, Tom Morita.Brandon was born on July 11, 1974 in Los Angeles, CA to Luke and Margaret Abo. He was an educator and fitness enthusiast who loved teaching, surfing, CrossFit, volunteering, and spending time with family and friends. Brandon volunteered much of his time to numerous organizations and causes including Orange County Buddhist Church, pet rescue organizations, environmental causes and various fitness and education programs for kids. Brandon received his Master's degree in Education from USC Rossier School of Education and taught at Los Angeles Academy of Arts and Enterprise. He graduated from Edison High School in Huntington Beach and completed his undergraduate degree at San Diego State University. Given the current circumstances, a private service will be held at this time and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to P.O. Box 7232, Huntington Beach, CA 92615. www.Fukuimortuary.com
(213) 626-0441