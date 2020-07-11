1/
Brenda Harper Kilbourne
July 8, 2020 Brenda Harper Kilbourne, age 82, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2020 in Bentonville, Arkansas. From a newspaper family, Brenda grew up in Uhrichsville, Ohio. Her early childhood was marked by tragedy: her older sister, Donna, died when Brenda was three and her mother Grace Elizabeth (Stoutt) Harper died seven years later. In 1963, Brenda set out from Ohio in her white Morris Minor with red leather seats and drove herself to a new life in Los Angeles and began a career in adult education, becoming a teacher's union representative and literacy advocate. She will be laid to rest next to her mother and sister at Gnadenhutten-Clay Union Cemetery, Ohio.A proud grandmother of Laura, Brenda is further survived by her daughters Julia Kilbourne-Bailey (Gavin Bailey), Amy Kilbourne (Edd Post), and cousins Sandy and Don and preceded by her cousin Steve.

Published in Los Angeles Times from Jul. 11 to Jul. 14, 2020.
