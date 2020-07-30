We are saddened by the loss of our beloved Brenda K. Reed who passed away peacefully on July 19th, 2020. Brenda was born in Wahoo, NE on December 12, 1936. She was a small town girl with big city dreams: marriage, children, and a successful career all of which she achieved and balanced beautifully. She was passionate about life and family. Her 28 years in the real estate industry flourished in Southern California where she established many relationships and life long friendships. Best of all was meeting David John Reed, Jr. who became her happily ever after in the early 80's. Brenda and Dave blended a remarkable family and boasted 10 amazing grandkids. Brenda had a vivacious spirit, infectious energy, and a warm heart which impacted all who knew her. She was a go-getter and thrived being an active member of the community. Brenda was a founding member of Women's Auxiliary - Norris Cancer Hospital, a co-founder of Mothers of AIDS Patients, a volunteer at Betty Ford Center, and held several appointed positions throughout the city of Indian Wells, CA. Brenda is survived by her brother Dr. Richard Rockwell (Mo); daughter Julie Nailling (Bill); son-in-law Mark McCready; stepson David John Reed III (Susan); stepdaughter Stephanie Houge (Greg); grandchildren, Katie, Christy and Jenny Nailling, Matt and Chris McCready, Becca, Henry and Spencer Reed, Kyle and Grayson Houge. Brenda is preceded in death by her parents; Gordon and Twila Rockwell; spouse(s); Murvin L Barry, David John Reed Jr; son, Scott Barry; and daughter, Susan McCready. A Tribute and Celebration of Life will honor Brenda in 2021.



