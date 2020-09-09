Brenda Offer

July 6, 1938 - September 5, 2020 Brenda passed peacefully and pain free on September 5 after 82 years of a "near perfect life." Her last three days were spent exactly as she lived her life, surrounded by the family that she created and cherished above all else. We were blessed to have had that kind of devotion.She is survived by her beloved husband of 59 years and best friend (Budge), who considers himself the luckiest guy in the world, her two sons with whom she spoke every day (David and Robert), their wives (Leslie and Daryl) who became the daughters she never had, her six grandchildren who adored her as much as she did them (Billy, Sophie, Ruby, Hannah, Eli and Sara), her sister (Loe - the other half of the "Cohen girls"), her brother in law (Mort), and her three nephews and a niece.We have been overwhelmed not only by the number of emails and texts we have received, but by the consistency of the messages reflecting the impact she had on all those who were fortunate enough to come into her presence. She was "the glue," "the architect," "the special sauce" of "this beautiful family that meant everything to her." Her "eyes and smile jumped off her face." She was a "jewel," "a gift," "light and joy," "a warm soul," "the most kind," "authentic," "cheerful" and "genuine" person many have ever known. In her final act of selflessness, Brendie chose to leave us during the US Open and NBA playoffs so that Budge would keep busy during this incredibly sad time. Services will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers, we know that Brendie would appreciate a donation to www.joebiden.com